Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet scrapped 45-year-old Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act, 1976 today and has decided not to allow casinos in the state.

The Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act 1976 provided for control and regulation of casinos and imposition of tax on betting at casinos.

This decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said.

