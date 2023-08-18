‘Inmate Calling Facility’ planned for all prisons in Maharashtra: ADG Amitabh Gupta in Nagpur

Nagpur: Moving beyond the Yerawada Central Prison, which has recently replaced its old coin box phones with a new, smart card-based “inmate calling facility,” the concept is set to be extended to all prisons across Maharashtra. This initiative aims to curtail the smuggling of phones into the correctional facilities, as announced by ADG Prison, Amitabh Gupta, in Nagpur.

Gupta addressed a press conference at the Nagpur Central Jail premises on Friday, discussing various aspects, including prison overcrowding, the measures being undertaken by the Prison Department to alleviate the issue, and the introduction of inmate calling facilities for all prisons in Maharashtra.

“Inmates often attempt to smuggle phones into the prisons using various methods, despite their prohibition. In a move to deter such smuggling, we introduced the ‘inmate calling facility’ at Yerwada Jail. Following successful testing and achieving the desired results, I have written to the Maharashtra Government. This project will soon be extended to all prisons,” said Gupta.

Currently, Maharashtra operates 60 jails with a combined capacity of approximately 25,000 prisoners. However, the actual number of inmates currently stands at 42,000, surpassing the sanctioned capacity. In response, efforts are being made to establish new prisons in Gondia in Vidarbha, Palghar, Washim, and several other districts, aiming to alleviate the overcrowding issue, Gupta added.

