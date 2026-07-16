No 11 PM Shutdown in Nagpur: DCP Clarifies Police Action, Says No Ban on Nightlife

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Nagpur: Amid growing confusion over viral social media posts claiming that hotels, eateries and roadside food stalls are being forced to shut after 11 pm, Nagpur Police have clarified that no new blanket restriction has been imposed on businesses.

In an exclusive interaction with Nagpur Today, Crime Branch DCP Deepak Agrawal (IPS) said the police drive is aimed solely at maintaining law and order and preventing criminal activities during late-night hours.

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No Ban on Nightlife or Licensed Businesses

DCP Agrawal explained that hotels, restaurants and food establishments in Maharashtra operate under different licensing categories, each with specific permitted business hours. Establishments holding valid licences are allowed to operate as per the conditions of their permissions, with some categories legally permitted to remain open late into the night.

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He stressed that Nagpur Police are not shutting down legitimate businesses, but are acting against illegal activities and violations of existing laws.

Crackdown on Illegal Activities

According to the DCP, police action is focused on locations where complaints of unlawful activities are received. These include:

Public drinking and intoxication

Drug-related activities

Illegal gatherings

Street violence and hooliganism

Encroachments on roads and footpaths

Suspicious late-night movements linked to crime

Police teams have intensified night patrols and conduct regular inspections across sensitive areas to prevent thefts, robberies, assaults, crimes against women, gang activity and narcotics-related offences.

Action Only Against Rule Violators

DCP Agrawal said that action is taken only against individuals or establishments found violating legal provisions, operating without required licences or engaging in unlawful activities. Every action, he added, is carried out strictly under the relevant legal framework.

Public Urged Not to Believe Viral Rumours

Nagpur Police have appealed to citizens not to rely on unverified social media posts claiming a citywide 11 pm shutdown. Residents have also been urged to immediately report incidents involving illegal liquor consumption, drug abuse, suspicious gatherings or any activity that may disturb law and order.

DCP Agrawal reiterated that the police’s primary objective is to ensure public safety, curb crime and strengthen citizens’ sense of security through coordinated operations by the Crime Branch, local police stations and other enforcement units.

By Ravikant kamble

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