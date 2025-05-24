NMC Commissioner inspects Naik Talao rejuvenation project in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: As part of the Central Government’s AMRUT Scheme Phase 2, the proposed beautification work of Naik Talao under the rejuvenation project was reviewed by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari on Saturday, May 24. He also inspected the completed work under Phase 1 of the project.

MLA Pravin Datke, Superintending Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Assistant Commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav, Executive Engineer Ashwini Yelchetwarkar, Junior Engineers Sandeep Lokhande and Kamalakar Rajurkar, former Deputy Mayor Deeparaj Pardikar, VNIT experts Dr. Avinash Vasudevan and Dr. Amit Padade, project consultant Bhivgade, and several local residents were present during the visit.

The rejuvenation project is being executed in two phases. The first phase, now complete, included desilting of Naik Talao, deepening of the lake, and construction of a retaining wall. The second phase is currently in the proposal stage and focuses on beautification of the lake. The proposed works to be submitted to the government include development of a pedestrian pathway, installation of lighting systems, construction of an additional retaining wall, landscaping, and a survey of potential seepage water sources around the lake.

During the inspection, Dr. Avinash Vasudevan from VNIT informed the Commissioner that a detailed survey of probable seepage sources into Naik Talao would be conducted, and necessary solutions implemented. Commissioner Dr. Chaudhari directed VNIT to carry out an in-depth study of the seepage water sources. He also ordered the immediate removal of aquatic vegetation from the lake with the onset of the monsoon season.

Dr. Chaudhari further discussed the issue of seepage water with MLA Pravin Datke during the inspection. Datke suggested seeking assistance from an institution in Lucknow for effective solutions.

