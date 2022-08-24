NMC’s Tax Inspector in ACB net for Rs 5,000 bribe

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Tax Inspector attached to the Nehru Nagar Zone of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman to grant her property tax concession.

The accused official was identified as Qazi Ferozuruddin Qazi Nisaruddin (45), Tax Inspector (Class 3) of NMC. According to ACB, Qazi demanded Rs 5,000 to grant concession on tax levied on an open plot owned by the complainant’s wife. The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. The ACB sleuths verified the demand and laid the trap. On Tuesday evening, Qazi was arrested by the ACB red-handed while accepting the bribe. After the ACB action, Qazi complained of chest pain. He was taken to the hospital by the officials. An offence under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.

The arrest was made by Police Inspector Pravin Lakde and staff including Sarang Balpande, Geeta Choudhary, Karuna Sahare, Ashu Shrirame, Amol Bhakte and others under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola, Additional SP Madhukar Geete and Deputy SP Anamika Mirzapure.

