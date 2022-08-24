Traffic arrangements for Shahi Sandal of Baba Tajuddin on August 25

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Traffic Police of Nagpur have regulated and diverted vehicular movement on the occasion of Shahi Sandal of Baba Tajuddin to be taken out on August 25.

Marking the start of the centenary Urs of Baba Tajuddin the Shahi Sandal will be taken out from Tajabad on August 25 at 10 am. The procession will start from the Trust office and pass through major thoroughfares of the city that Baba Tajuddin used to frequent in his lifetime.

The Shahi Sandal will pass through Sheetala Mata Temple Square, Bhandeplot Square, Sakkardara Square, Awari Square, Ashok Square, New Shukrawari Square, Chitnis Park, Ganjakhet Square, Tin Nal Square, Shahid Square, Gandhi Statue Square, CA Road, Chitar Oli, Kotwali Police Station Road, Kalyaneshwar Mandir, Jhenda Chowk, Old Shukrawari Square, Gajanan Square, Sakkardara Square, Sheetala Mata Mandir Square and the sandal will culminate in Tajabad at 6 pm.

According to Traffic Police, all vehicular movement on the route of Shahi Sandal will be closed. Traffic will be regulated and diverted on the Sandal route.

This year there is enthusiasm as the sandal is being taken out after a gap of two years. Meanwhile, preparations for Shahi Sandal are almost completed under the supervision of Pyaare Khan, Chairperson, Hazrat BabaTajuddin Trust. All necessary arrangements have been made by Tajabad Sharif on the routes of the sandal, informs a release issued here.

In the meantime, hundreds of devotees are thronging the annual Urs of Baba Tajuddin at Tajabad. Many large pandals, domes have been put up in the premises for the convenience of the pilgrims. On Tuesday, Trustees of Tajabad Trust along with the devotees, who came from outside, offered chadar and flowers to Baba Tajuddin. Chairperson of the Trust Paras Jain of Jain Samaj, Secretary Taj Ahmed Raja, Farooq Bawla, Imran Khan and others were prominently present. The annual Urs of Baba Tajuddin will continue till September 3.

