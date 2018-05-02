NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!

Nagpur: The special meeting of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, held on Friday, was adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar over various issues.

The special meeting started 45 minutes late for want of quorum. Congress Corporator Praful Gudadhe Patil raised question over holding of special meeting instead of General Body Meeting in the month of September. Amidst the din, the Ruling Party Leader Sandeep Joshi directed NMC Secretary Harish Dubey to give a written reply to the member by tomorrow itself.

Earlier, the meeting was adjourned twice for want of quorum. As the proceedings got off to start, members across the party line demanded rid of potholes on roads in entire city without delay. Taking a serious view of pothole-riddled roads, the Mayor Nanda Jichkar ordered the NMC administration to undertake repairing and filling up potholes on priority.

Sticking to the agenda of the special meeting, Sandeep Joshi informed the House regarding a proposal to start Virangula Kendra or Vrudhhashram at the closed down Sahakar Nagar Marathi Primary School. He said that the proposal has been sent back to Social Welfare Department of the civic body.

Later, the Mayor announced appointment of Ayesha Nehru Uike and Neha Rakesh Nikose from Congress quota on vacant posts in Weaker Sections Committee. From BSP quota, Narendra Walde was appointed on the vacant post. The meeting approved by majority the proposal of M/s Essel Infraprojects regarding taking of garbage from Bhandewadi to Jabalpur.

As per directives of court, a report regarding parking management has been prepared by Hyderabad-based company M/s UMTC. A suggestion to make its presentation in the House was made by Sandeep Joshi. However, Joshi stressed that the proposal could be approved only if 100-125 members were present. Otherwise, the subject could be stalled till the next meeting. The NMC Secretary Harish Dubey informed that only 70 Corporators were present in the House. Subsequently, the Mayor directed that the subject be taken up in the next meeting.

Before adjournment of the meeting, Congress member Praful Gudadhe Patil asked a pertinent question to Mayor as to why the special meeting was convened instead of General Body Meeting for the month of September. Are there no questions or issues fit for General Body Meeting? he asked. Patil also alleged that only one General Body Meeting was held this year. Reacting to the allegation, NMC Secretary Harish Dubey sought time to come with a clarification. The Ruling Party Leader Sandeep Joshi directed Dubey to provide a written reply to the member by tomorrow itself.