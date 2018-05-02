NMC’s Sitabuldi building file disappears suspiciously, officials mum!

Nagpur: A file pertaining to a 3-storied NMC’s building located in Sitabuldi has been suspiciously lost in transit even as the chairman of NMC’s transport committee kept waiting for it. The chairman had asked for the file from marketing department in order to review the building for office utilization. Insiders claim that the file was deliberately kept under the wraps as a former Mayor has reportedly held possession over the said building.

Under such circumstances, the sudden disappearance of file has raised suspicion. Sources also claimed that the matter to pushed to back burner after an understanding between the said chairman and former Mayor was struck over the issue.

The missing files have been the regular feature in NMC while no authority took the incidences seriously. The concerned building in Sitabuldi belongs to NMC. It comprises 6 rooms each from ground to second floors and two rooms on third floor. In addition to it, 4 rooms are made in its basement as well. The three rooms of ground floor and first floor have been rented out while all the six rooms of second floor are lying vacant.

The matter came to light when the transport committee chairman reviewed the building in order to look for space for office use in Sitabuldi location. The officials of NMC’s marketing department along with transport department also accompanied him. It was when he learnt that few of the rooms have been held up former Mayor. It was also revealed that the marketing department officers were well aware of the situation.

As of now, the said file was reportedly being searched in other departments, which has sent jitters among the seniors involved. However, as sources revealed, since the matter has been resolved amicably between the chairman and former mayor, chances are bleak that file may tumble out of the closet.

It may be mentioned that a crucial meeting of NMC’s transport department will be held soon, in which the Mayor and Commissioner will also be present. The issue of setting up transport department’s office along with recruitment of full time transport manager is likely to come up for discussion in the meeting.