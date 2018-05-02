International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur

Nagpur: To give platform and opportunity to Nagpur kids to experience the aura of fashion week and to give platform to show case their talent, International Kids Fashion Week was organized for the very first time in Nagpur on this Republic Day at Hotel Le Meredian.

The motive of the initiative was to give opportunity to every single kid talent irrespective of financial groups. As it’s not possible for every single parent to take their kids and travel in other cities for opportunities. There are lots of talent in Nagpur but only due to financial crisis they can’t go ahead so our main motive was to give everyone platform and treat everyone equal and to spread happiness everywhere.

There were 73 kids from all over India who walked the ramp for designers at international kids fashion week. Kids travelled from Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gujarat in Nagpur for the show.

The kids went through the auditions first which was held on December 1, 2019 at Chitnavis Center Nagpur where 170 above kids gave their auditions from all over India . Out of which 73 kids were shortlisted for the main international kids fashion week. There were 2 days training workshop for kids which was held at Chitnavis Center and Vishnu ki ki Rasoi followed by wonderful photoshoot for kids , activities for kids and many more.

The energy from the parents kids and so enthusiastic crowd which added cheery on the cake for our event . And the special Republic Day act , National anthem and our anchor Farhan Kazi took activity regarding Republic Day.

The guest also enjoyed our event along with the kids their parents and the crowd who attended our show.

International kids fashion week is an initiative taken by face talent management. It was organised by Sanika Sovani who is by profession model and actor She is also Founder and CEO of face talent management. Face talent management is an training and modelling institute based in Nagpur where kids from all over India are been trained and prepared for the industry.

By -Farhan Kazi