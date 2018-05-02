Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur

Nagpur/Hinganghat: The medical conditon of the 24 year old teacher from Hinganghat, who was burnt alive by her jilted lover in Hinganghat, continued to be critical at Nagpur’s Orange City Hospital & Research Institute where she was admitted with nearly 40% burns on Monday. Meanwhile the accused Vickesh Nagrale, 27 was secretly present before the court in Hinganghat amid tense situation and was sent to police custody remand till February 8. No lawyer came forward to take his case, following which the court has arranged for public prosecutor for him.

Accused Nagrale had reportedly burnt the woman alive, allegedly over some love affair, in front of her academic institute on Monday.

Meanwhile a status report released by Orange city hospital on Tuesday stated that the victim was brought with deep burn injuries over scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck, ocular involvement with inhalational injury. On Monday, she underwent tracheostomy, burn dressing, debridement and escharectomy.

“Her Provisional Diagnosis is 35-40% Grade III Deep Dermal Burns with Respiratory Distress with Inhalational Injury with Related Complications”, the report states.

At present, her condition is still critical. She is presently holding vital parameters with oxygen supports of 5 litre/min and critical care monitoring. In view of her very critical condition, prognosis has been repeatedly explained to her accompanying relatives and police personnel. Entry of all visitors has been restricted to CCU to prevent sepsis.

Meanwhile in Hinganghat vaious social organisations took out protest march to demand harsher punishment to the accused. The protest march comprised of over 20000 people.