Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 4th, 2020

    Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur

    Nagpur/Hinganghat: The medical conditon of the 24 year old teacher from Hinganghat, who was burnt alive by her jilted lover in Hinganghat, continued to be critical at Nagpur’s Orange City Hospital & Research Institute where she was admitted with nearly 40% burns on Monday. Meanwhile the accused Vickesh Nagrale, 27 was secretly present before the court in Hinganghat amid tense situation and was sent to police custody remand till February 8. No lawyer came forward to take his case, following which the court has arranged for public prosecutor for him.

    Accused Nagrale had reportedly burnt the woman alive, allegedly over some love affair, in front of her academic institute on Monday.

    Meanwhile a status report released by Orange city hospital on Tuesday stated that the victim was brought with deep burn injuries over scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck, ocular involvement with inhalational injury. On Monday, she underwent tracheostomy, burn dressing, debridement and escharectomy.

    “Her Provisional Diagnosis is 35-40% Grade III Deep Dermal Burns with Respiratory Distress with Inhalational Injury with Related Complications”, the report states.

    At present, her condition is still critical. She is presently holding vital parameters with oxygen supports of 5 litre/min and critical care monitoring. In view of her very critical condition, prognosis has been repeatedly explained to her accompanying relatives and police personnel. Entry of all visitors has been restricted to CCU to prevent sepsis.

    Meanwhile in Hinganghat vaious social organisations took out protest march to demand harsher punishment to the accused. The protest march comprised of over 20000 people.

    Happening Nagpur
    “Control Your Diet” says world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule
    “Control Your Diet” says world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Maharashtra News
    महात्मा गांधी म्हणजे सत्कार्याचा प्रेरणास्रोत : प्रा. तुंडुरवार
    महात्मा गांधी म्हणजे सत्कार्याचा प्रेरणास्रोत : प्रा. तुंडुरवार
    फुड स्टॉल संदर्भात आवश्यक कार्यवाही तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    फुड स्टॉल संदर्भात आवश्यक कार्यवाही तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    Hindi News
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    दिल्ली में अरविंद केजरीवाल की चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे है नागपुर के कार्यकर्ता
    दिल्ली में अरविंद केजरीवाल की चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे है नागपुर के कार्यकर्ता
    Trending News
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today
    AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today
    Featured News
    ‘No Decision Yet on Implementation of Nationwide NRC’, Home Ministry Clarifies in Lok Sabha
    ‘No Decision Yet on Implementation of Nationwide NRC’, Home Ministry Clarifies in Lok Sabha
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Trending In Nagpur
    Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur
    Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur
    “Humanity must be practiced and applied truly for healthy society”
    “Humanity must be practiced and applied truly for healthy society”
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    पूर्व आयुक्त ने अपने वाहन चालक का बदला कैडर
    पूर्व आयुक्त ने अपने वाहन चालक का बदला कैडर
    बर्डी के मनपा संकुल की फाइल गायब
    बर्डी के मनपा संकुल की फाइल गायब
    राजनीत में दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी की शानदार एंट्री,बने एमएलसी
    राजनीत में दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी की शानदार एंट्री,बने एमएलसी
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145