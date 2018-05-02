Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), already reeling under acute funds crunch, could face more cash paucity as around Rs 95 crore, sanctioned for the civic body through Chief Minister’s Fund, have been stuck in Civil Lines-based Yes Bank, informed Vijay Zalke, Chairman, Standing Committee on Monday.

    “While dealing with the prolonged financial crisis at NMC, the news came as a shock to us. I have sought the detail information from the concerned department regarding the same. Following which steps will be taken accordingly. Prima facie, the inputs suggest that money of the CM’s fund worth Rs 95 crore sanctioned for the development works has been stuck in the Yes Bank. This will surely adversely impact the works across the city,” Zalke said while interacting with media persons.

    ALSO READ: Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official

    It is to be mentioned that, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has an account with Yes Bank. Following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, about Rs 191 crore of Nagpur University has also been stuck with the crisis-hit private lender.

    The RBI on March 5 had imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. It also superseded the board of the bank.

    Happening Nagpur
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Nagpur Crime News
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    Hindi News
    मौजूदा सरकार ने 6 जिलों के डीपीसी फंड में की बड़ी कटौती : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    मौजूदा सरकार ने 6 जिलों के डीपीसी फंड में की बड़ी कटौती : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    अल्प कर्मी,आयुक्त मूंढ़े के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
    अल्प कर्मी,आयुक्त मूंढ़े के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
    Trending News
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    Featured News
    No coronavirus case in Maha, India count 42: Govt
    No coronavirus case in Maha, India count 42: Govt
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Trending In Nagpur
    Bura Na Khelo, Holi Hai!!!
    Bura Na Khelo, Holi Hai!!!
    मौजूदा सरकार ने 6 जिलों के डीपीसी फंड में की बड़ी कटौती : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    मौजूदा सरकार ने 6 जिलों के डीपीसी फंड में की बड़ी कटौती : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    Coronavirus threat looms large over Holi celebrations in Nagpur
    Coronavirus threat looms large over Holi celebrations in Nagpur
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    Man kills elder brother over domestic issues in Wathoda
    Man kills elder brother over domestic issues in Wathoda
    अल्प कर्मी,आयुक्त मूंढ़े के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
    अल्प कर्मी,आयुक्त मूंढ़े के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145