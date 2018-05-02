NMC’s retired employees to get 7th Pay Commission benefits

Nagpur: Finally, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to extend the benefits of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. NMC was the only civic body in Maharashtra where the retired staffers were deprived of these benefits.

The NCP Corporator in NMC Abha Pande had made concerted efforts and pursued the issue relently. She met AjitPawar, Finance Minister on May 31, 2021, who had assured her to fulfil the demand. Pawar had a talk with the Municipal Commissioner in this connection. On June 1, Pawar instructed the Principal Secretary to give benefits of 7th Pay Commission to the retired officers and other staffers.

A notification issued on June 16 said, ‘The persons who retired between January 1,2016 and December 7,2020 or those who died during the same period should be given the benefits of 7th Pay Commission. The pension should be revised after addition of recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The persons who retired between January 1, 2016 and December 7, 2020 or those who died during the same period will not get the arrears of that period. But those who retired after September 1, 2019 or died will be given the benefits of 7th Pay Commission.’

The implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for retired employees will put a burden of Rs 2 crore on NMC’s exchequer.