15-year old boy drowns in pit accidentally in Wathoda

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 15-year old boy met a watery grave accidentally as he slipped and fell into a pit in Wathoda police jurisdiction on Thursday evening.

The 15-year old deceased, Umed Ulla Salim Khan, resident of Plot No. 29, Sumit Nagar, was playing near his house around 5 pm on Thursday. As his legs were spoiled by mud, he went to a water filled pit near Jaiswal School to wash his legs. In the process, Umed slipped and fell into the pit. As no help came, he drowned in the deep water.

Wathoda PSI Nannavare, based on information provided by Salim Khan Mushtaq Khan (48), registered a case of accidental death and started investigation into the matter.