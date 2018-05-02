    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 18th, 2021

    15-year old boy drowns in pit accidentally in Wathoda

    Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 15-year old boy met a watery grave accidentally as he slipped and fell into a pit in Wathoda police jurisdiction on Thursday evening.

    The 15-year old deceased, Umed Ulla Salim Khan, resident of Plot No. 29, Sumit Nagar, was playing near his house around 5 pm on Thursday. As his legs were spoiled by mud, he went to a water filled pit near Jaiswal School to wash his legs. In the process, Umed slipped and fell into the pit. As no help came, he drowned in the deep water.

    Wathoda PSI Nannavare, based on information provided by Salim Khan Mushtaq Khan (48), registered a case of accidental death and started investigation into the matter.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Coal pilfering thrives in connivance with WCL bosses, transporters!!
    Coal pilfering thrives in connivance with WCL bosses, transporters!!
    15-year old boy drowns in pit accidentally in Wathoda
    15-year old boy drowns in pit accidentally in Wathoda
    NMC’s retired employees to get 7th Pay Commission benefits
    NMC’s retired employees to get 7th Pay Commission benefits
    Nagpur records no Covid death after 131 days
    Nagpur records no Covid death after 131 days
    Cash-strapped Air India puts its Nagpur booking office for sale
    Cash-strapped Air India puts its Nagpur booking office for sale
    Gadkari aims to reduce road mishaps in India by 50% with people’s cooperation
    Gadkari aims to reduce road mishaps in India by 50% with people’s cooperation
    सफेदपोस माफिया की गिरफ्त में राज्य के बिजलीघर
    सफेदपोस माफिया की गिरफ्त में राज्य के बिजलीघर
    Unlocking effect: Nagpurians throng stamp paper vendors for various vital works
    Unlocking effect: Nagpurians throng stamp paper vendors for various vital works
    वेकोलि प्रबंधन व ट्रांसपोर्टर की मिलीभगत से हो रही कोयला चोरी
    वेकोलि प्रबंधन व ट्रांसपोर्टर की मिलीभगत से हो रही कोयला चोरी
    Woman robbed while travelling in ST bus in Pratap Nagar
    Woman robbed while travelling in ST bus in Pratap Nagar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145