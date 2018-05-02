Nagpur records no Covid death after 131 days

Nagpur: In a heart-warming development, Nagpur recorded no Covid-19 deaths on Friday, June 18. The record comes after 131 days as the zero deaths were previously reported in Nagpur on February 7 as per data of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

On Thursday, Nagpur district had registered only one death whereas the number of positive cases stood at 74.

The recovery rate of Nagpur district has continued to improve. On Thursday, 232 persons became corona-free, taking the cumulative recovery to 4,66,460. The recovery rate has further improved to 97.86%. Constant improvement in recovery has paved way for reduction in active cases that is 1,176.