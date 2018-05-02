    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 18th, 2021

    Nagpur records no Covid death after 131 days

    Nagpur: In a heart-warming development, Nagpur recorded no Covid-19 deaths on Friday, June 18. The record comes after 131 days as the zero deaths were previously reported in Nagpur on February 7 as per data of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

    On Thursday, Nagpur district had registered only one death whereas the number of positive cases stood at 74.

    The recovery rate of Nagpur district has continued to improve. On Thursday, 232 persons became corona-free, taking the cumulative recovery to 4,66,460. The recovery rate has further improved to 97.86%. Constant improvement in recovery has paved way for reduction in active cases that is 1,176.

    Trending In Nagpur
    NMC’s retired employees to get 7th Pay Commission benefits
    NMC’s retired employees to get 7th Pay Commission benefits
    Nagpur records no Covid death after 131 days
    Nagpur records no Covid death after 131 days
    Cash-strapped Air India puts its Nagpur booking office for sale
    Cash-strapped Air India puts its Nagpur booking office for sale
    Gadkari aims to reduce road mishaps in India by 50% with people’s cooperation
    Gadkari aims to reduce road mishaps in India by 50% with people’s cooperation
    सफेदपोस माफिया की गिरफ्त में राज्य के बिजलीघर
    सफेदपोस माफिया की गिरफ्त में राज्य के बिजलीघर
    Unlocking effect: Nagpurians throng stamp paper vendors for various vital works
    Unlocking effect: Nagpurians throng stamp paper vendors for various vital works
    वेकोलि प्रबंधन व ट्रांसपोर्टर की मिलीभगत से हो रही कोयला चोरी
    वेकोलि प्रबंधन व ट्रांसपोर्टर की मिलीभगत से हो रही कोयला चोरी
    Woman robbed while travelling in ST bus in Pratap Nagar
    Woman robbed while travelling in ST bus in Pratap Nagar
    Collection agent robbed by 3 goons at knife point in Wathoda
    Collection agent robbed by 3 goons at knife point in Wathoda
    Fuel prices at fresh record high in Nagpur
    Fuel prices at fresh record high in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145