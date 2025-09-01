NMC’s ‘One Date, One Hour, Together’ Initiative Receives Enthusiastic Response

Nagpur: Marking the Amrit Mahotsav year of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the civic body along with Nagpur Smart City and the Solid Waste Management Department successfully conducted the innovative campaign “One Date, One Hour, Together” on the first day of the month. The initiative, aimed at building a clean, beautiful, and healthy Nagpur, witnessed enthusiastic participation across the city.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and leadership of Additional Commissioner Smt. Vasumna Pant, the drive was carried out simultaneously across all ten zones of the city through the respective Assistant Commissioners.

As part of the campaign, cleanliness activities were conducted in multiple wards, including:

Laxmi Nagar Zone: Prabhag 36, Sonegaon Lake area

Prabhag 36, Sonegaon Lake area Dharampeth Zone: Prabhag 14, Walkers Street, CP & Berar School Road

Prabhag 14, Walkers Street, CP & Berar School Road Hanuman Nagar Zone: Prabhag 32, Adivasi Nagar, Udaynagar Main Road

Prabhag 32, Adivasi Nagar, Udaynagar Main Road Dhantoli Zone: Prabhag 17, Rajabaxh Ground

Prabhag 17, Rajabaxh Ground Nehru Nagar Zone: Prabhag 26, Swami Narayan Temple Main Road, Wathoda

Prabhag 26, Swami Narayan Temple Main Road, Wathoda Gandhibagh Zone: Prabhag 18, near Mehendi Lawn

Prabhag 18, near Mehendi Lawn Satranjipura Zone: Prabhag 20, Naik Lake vicinity

Prabhag 20, Naik Lake vicinity Lakadganj Zone: Prabhag 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ground, Kachhiwisa

Prabhag 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ground, Kachhiwisa Ashi Nagar Zone: Prabhag 3, Pravesh Nagar, Samta Ground

Prabhag 3, Pravesh Nagar, Samta Ground Mangalwari Zone: Prabhag 11, Anant Nagar Market Road

During the campaign, citizens were urged to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, remain cautious during the monsoon, and adopt clean practices in their daily lives. The awareness drive also emphasized:

Personal hygiene and handwashing

Maintaining household and neighborhood cleanliness

Keeping toilets and drainage areas clean

Ensuring public spaces remain free from filth and garbage

The initiative highlighted NMC’s commitment to combining civic responsibility with community participation to make Nagpur a healthier and cleaner city.