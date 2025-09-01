3 of family held for stealing woman’s jewellery worth Rs 15.3 lakh

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have arrested a man, his wife, and his sister from Toli near Rameshwari for stealing gold ornaments from a woman who was on her way to a jewellery shop in Itwari. The police have recovered valuables worth Rs 15.30 lakh from the accused.

The incident took place on August 25, when complainant Shakera Taher Gohar (65), from Mahesh Nagar, Shanti Nagar was on her way to a jewellery shop in Itwari to sell her gold ornaments, including two earrings, a ring, a chain, and two bangles, collectively weighing 155gram, when the burglars stole her purse.

Based on her complaint, a case of theft was registered at Tehsil Police Station. During the investigation, police used technical analysis and intelligence inputs, which led them to suspects from Rameshwari, Rahate Nagar, Toli, under Ajni Police Station limits.

Acting on the information, a trap was laid and the prime accused Achal Sushil Hatagade (20) was taken into custody. During interrogation, she admitted to committing the theft with the help of her husband Sushil Sunil Hatagade (23), sister Manju Sunil Hatagade (20). All three arrested accused are residents of Rameshwari.

Police officials said that Achal and Manju, along with other women, stole valuables from markets and handed them over to their menfolk for disposal. The police recovered the entire stolen property worth Rs 15.3 lakh from the accused. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Zonal DCP Rahul Madane.