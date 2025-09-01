PwC India Expands to Nagpur, Strengthens Presence Across 21 Locations

Nagpur: Global consultancy firm PwC India on Monday announced the launch of its new office in Nagpur, marking an expansion that brings its presence to 21 locations across the country.

PwC India already operates offices in major cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar. The Nagpur office is part of the firm’s Vision 2030, aimed at tripling revenue, building a 50,000-strong future-ready workforce over the next five years, and harnessing the potential of enterprises nationwide.

“Our Nagpur office marks a significant milestone in expanding our nationwide footprint. This investment reflects our commitment to creating future-ready talent hubs, delivering value to enterprises in the region, and empowering local professionals to grow their careers,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India.

The expansion strategy focuses on non-metro cities like Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Kochi, where PwC already has a presence. By leveraging local ecosystems and establishing scalable research and delivery centers, the firm aims to hire regional talent and equip them with advanced, future-ready skills that go beyond technology, fostering innovation and impactful solutions.

PwC India’s Vision 2030 emphasizes growth in emerging technology, sustainability, and risk services, while strengthening expertise in priority sectors. Strategic investments in digital assets, innovation hubs, and regional delivery centers aim to enhance client service and provide employees opportunities to work on transformative projects.