NMC’s massive anti-encroachment drive, key markets targeted

Nagpur: In a sweeping anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) targeted prominent market areas across the city, clearing roads and footpaths of unauthorized stalls and structures. The operation covered bustling zones like Mahal, Sitabuldi, Itwari, and Dharampeth, with enforcement teams removing encroachments to restore public spaces.

Action across zones

• Gandhibagh Zone: Officials focused on roads leading to Mahal Chowk, Gandhi Gate Chowk, Chitnis Park, Badkas Chowk, Ayachit Mandir, Zenda Chowk, and Kalyaneshwar Mandir. Illegal stalls and shops lining both sides of the roads and footpaths were dismantled, resulting in the seizure of two truckloads of material.

• Dharampeth Zone: The drive extended to Sitabuldi, Variety Square, and Rahate Colony, where unauthorized constructions and encroachments were removed. The enforcement team seized one truckload of material from this area.

• Other Areas: Encroachments near significant landmarks such as the NMC Headquarters, VCA Stadium, District Collector’s Office, and Dubai Bazaar were also removed. Roads around West High Court Road, Hislop College, Children’s Park, Shankar Nagar Square, Ramnagar Square, and Ravi Nagar Square were cleared, with three truckloads of materials seized.

The NMC, in collaboration with the Traffic Department, has ramped up efforts to clear city streets and footpaths of encroachments. These initiatives aim to ensure smoother traffic flow and improve pedestrian safety in Nagpur’s busiest areas.

Officials emphasized that such drives would continue in the coming weeks to maintain order and prevent the recurrence of encroachments.