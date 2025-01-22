Air India offers AI-driven booking

Advertisement













Air India has rolled out an AI-driven eZ Booking whereby customers can complete their reservation on its website in fewer steps than currently available by just texting or talking to the AI agent.

”Currently available exclusively for members of the Maharaja Club, Air India’s loyalty programme, the innovation helps customers book their ticket on the Air India Web site, airindia.com.

How eZ Booking works:

Simple and Minimal Steps: Customers can express their travel needs in simple natural language. For example, they can say ‘Give me the first flight from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow’ or ‘I need to go to Chennai from Mumbai next Thursday and return on Friday,’ just like they would convey their travel needs to a human travel agent. The eZ Booking would promptly provide a complete itinerary which the user can accept or modify if required and simply make the payment to get the ticket.

Voice Input: Guests can also talk to eZ Booking instead of entering text. This further simplifies the effort needed to convey the travel intention and creates an almost human-like interaction.

Changes or Choices with Minimum Commands: In case guests are not satisfied with the itinerary provided, they can easily change it with additional input on what needs to be modified through text or voice commands. This combination of visual presentation and text or voice driven changes speeds up the entire reservation process sparing the customer the hassle to navigate back and forth several screens to change and re-enter the choices made earlier.