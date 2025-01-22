Nagpur University awards PhD to Pooja Hirwade in Fine Arts with specialisation Bharatnatyam

Advertisement













Nagpur : City’s young Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade has been conferred PhD by RTM Nagpur University for her research in fine arts with Bharatnatyam as specialisation.

She completed her doctoral study at PGTD Fine Arts, RTM Nagpur University in the faculty of Humanities. Her thesis titled “Role of Bharatnatyam towards Social Awareness : A Critical Study” delves into the role of this ancient art form in creating societal change.

Hirwade expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her guide, Dr. Muktadevi Mohite, Gurus Ratnam Janardhanan and Kalaimamani Sailaja and parents Late Dr. Anil Hirwade and Dr. Mangala Hirwade. She also acknowledged the support of HoD Dr. Sanyukta Thorat and all the Bharatnatyam exponents and gurus for their valuable insights.

