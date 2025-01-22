Published On : Wed, Jan 22nd, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur University awards PhD to Pooja Hirwade in Fine Arts with specialisation Bharatnatyam

Advertisement

Nagpur : City’s young Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade has been conferred PhD by RTM Nagpur University for her research in fine arts with Bharatnatyam as specialisation.

She completed her doctoral study at PGTD Fine Arts, RTM Nagpur University in the faculty of Humanities. Her thesis titled “Role of Bharatnatyam towards Social Awareness : A Critical Study” delves into the role of this ancient art form in creating societal change.

Gold Rate
Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025
Gold 24 KT 79,700 /-
Gold 22 KT 74,100 /-
Silver / Kg 92,000 /-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Hirwade expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her guide, Dr. Muktadevi Mohite, Gurus Ratnam Janardhanan and Kalaimamani Sailaja and parents Late Dr. Anil Hirwade and Dr. Mangala Hirwade. She also acknowledged the support of HoD Dr. Sanyukta Thorat and all the Bharatnatyam exponents and gurus for their valuable insights.

Ph.D._Awarded_Notification_(01)_18_January__2025

Join our WhatsApp Channel for real updates!
Advertisement