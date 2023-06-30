NMC’s Mangalwari Zone Asst Commissioner Humne suspended for misconduct

Nagpur: Just two days before Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B is relieved of his charge, he suspended Mangalwari Zone Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vijay Humne on Thursday for misconduct in office, a report in a local English daily said.

According to the report, the Rashtriya Nagpur Corporation Employees Association has strongly protested Humne’s suspension, and staged a demonstration in front of NMC headquarters in Civil Lines on Friday. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nirbhay Jain confirmed the development and said the Municipal Commissioner’s office had received several complaints about illegal constructions in the Jaripatka area. He had then instructed Humne to respond. As a result, Humne had issued notices under the MRTP Act to owners of land on which illegal construction had taken place. Even after the deadlines had passed, Humne failed to demolish the illegal structures.

Advertisement

An irked Radhakrishnan had asked Humne about this, but to no avail. Later, on June 16, Humne was served a notice of default. It mentioned that he had failed miserably on many fronts, including failing to submit information on time, failing to resolve online and offline complaints, failing to meet property tax collection goals, failing to comply with collection orders, and various other jobs, the report added.

In response to the request for comments, Humne had asked for a period of 10 days to submit his response, which was refused by the head of the city administration, and he was asked to respond within two days. Humne did not submit a response till June 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement