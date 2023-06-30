Itwari Railway Station named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Nagpur: Itwari Railway Station has been officially named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Gazette notification about the prefixing name of Netaji was published by the Department of Home, Maharashtra Government, on June 16, 2023, said Krishna Khopde, MLA, East Nagpur Assembly Segment.

It may be recalled that Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had unanimously approved a resolution in 2022 about naming the railway station after the founder of Azad Hind Sena, which gave a fillip to the freedom struggle. The resolution was forwarded to the Maharashtra Government that took up the matter in its Cabinet meet and approved it on August 23, 2022.

As per the procedure, an approval by the Central Government is mandatory before naming of a railway station. Therefore, the State submitted the proposal for naming to the Union Home Ministry on May 23, 2023. The Home Ministry promptly approved the matter and informed the Maharashtra Government.

Khopde said that during British rule a weekly vegetable market used to function here, and hence the area came to be known as Itwari. A statue of Netaji Bose had also been put-up by NMC in the area a long time ago. He thanked the State Government for approving the name of Netaji Bose for Itwari Railway Station. Khopde said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari played a key role in getting the railway station renamed.

Itwari railway station falls under the jurisdiction of South East Central Railway Zone’s Nagpur Division. The station, which is in NSG-4 category of Indian Railways and has 6 platforms, complements the Nagpur Railway Station. About 14 trains originate from and terminate at the station and lies on Howrah-Mumbai corridor.

