NMC’s Manewada, Nandanvan UPHCs get National Quality Assurance Standards certification

Nagpur: The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) at Manewada and Nandanvan, under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. The assessment was conducted between April 28 and May 3 by national-level evaluators, covering Manewada, Nandanvan, and Kapil Nagar UPHCs.

While Manewada scored 89.95% and Nandanvan 88%, securing the certification, the result for Kapil Nagar is still awaited. The achievement follows NMC’s Indora and Shantinagar UPHCs, which were the first in Maharashtra to receive NQAS certification in 2023. The evaluation was based on 12 thematic areas, including maternal and child health services, outpatient care, immunisation, outreach, emergency and dressing services, family welfare, laboratory, pharmacy, infectious and non-communicable disease control, and general administration.

The NQAS certification is valid for three years. Certified centres receive a grant of Rs 2 lakh per year as a performance-based reward, with subsequent instalments subject to annual state-level reassessment. This fund is to be utilised for enhancing patient services.

This success was made possible under the leadership of Dr Meenal Patle (Manewada)and Dr Shreyas Khemka (Nandanvan), supported by Dr Deepak Selokar, Dr Narendra Bahirwar, and Dr Sarla Lad, along with programme managers and quality coordinators from NMC.

