NMC unveils ‘Prithvi’ sculpture, made from discarded plastic bottles

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and UCN Cable Network have jointly erected a ‘Prithvi’ sculpture based on the concept of the threat posed to the earth by plastic near Mahesh Chowk, Traffic Park, Nagpur.

Interestingly, this sculpture has been made from ‘discarded plastic bottles’. This bottle-shaped sculpture shows that citizens need to be careful of the threat posed to the earth by plastic. On the occasion of World Environment Day, this sculpture was unveiled by Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari.

UCN Directors Ashutosh Kane, Jagadish Palia, Ajay Khamankar along with well-known artist Vivek Ranade, UCN Editor in Chief Rajesh Singh, Divyesh Dwivedi were present. This sculpture was created by artist Nikhil Bonde. The sculpture was made of plastic bottles collected from the students in collaboration with Solar Industries.

