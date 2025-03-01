NMC’s Foundation Day celebration on March 2

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will celebrate its 74th Foundation Day on Sunday, March 2, 2025. With the completion of 74 years, NMC will step into its 75th Platinum Jubilee Year. To mark this milestone, a special ceremony will be held at the NMC headquarters on March 2.

The Foundation Day event is scheduled for 9:30 am on Sunday on the lawns of the NMC headquarters. The program will be presided over by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari. Additional Commissioners Anchal Goyal and Ajay Charthanakar will be the chief guests for the occasion.

To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee Year, NMC has planned a series of public welfare initiatives throughout the year. Through these programs, the civic body aims to reach out to citizens and showcase its various community-oriented initiatives.

NMC has urged the residents of Nagpur to attend the Foundation Day ceremony and be a part of the celebrations.