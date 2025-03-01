Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar-1 residents struggle with foul stench, health hazards from dumping yard

Nagpur: The residents of Aradhana Nagar-1, located on Manewada-Besa Road in South Nagpur, are facing severe hardships due to a nearby dumping yard, leading to health and environmental concerns. Bhushan Vijay Warade, a resident of the area, has once again raised this issue with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Nagpur, urging immediate intervention.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged with the department, following which a notice was issued to the Besa Gram Panchayat. Subsequently, in February last year, when Besa-Pipla was upgraded to a Municipal Council, garbage was cleared from the area. Plans were also announced to establish a waste processing unit at the site, along with the development of a garden in its vicinity.

During a meeting, Administrator Bharat Nandanvanat assured residents that only dry waste would be processed at the facility and that there would be no foul odour. However, the situation on the ground tells a different story. A large amount of mixed waste — both wet and dry — is currently being dumped at the site, causing unbearable stench, especially in the evenings. This has led to serious health concerns, including a rise in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue, putting children and senior citizens at risk.

Despite the plans for waste processing, the facility is not yet operational, and currently, JCB machines are merely excavating waste without proper disposal measures. The residents have demanded that waste dumping be halted until the processing unit becomes fully functional.

Warade has urged the MPCB to conduct an immediate site inspection and take necessary action to resolve the issue at the earliest.