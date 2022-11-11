NMC’s e-library gets books of Chartered Accountancy, Engineering courses

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up a Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee e-Library with state-of-the-art facilities and this library (study) has been started for the students. In this library, computer, internet facilities and books for various competitive exams have been made available for the students.

The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee e-Library has created a separate study room for blind students and installed computer and Braille software is provided here for them free of cost. Dignitaries have visited this library and donated various books to the library.

Advertisement

Under this, former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Brajbhushan Shukla, Ajay Gaur, Santosh Mishra have donated books of Chartered Accountant course, books of engineering course and books of Hindi literature.

Advertisement

The library is being availed by a large number of students with all the world class facilities.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement