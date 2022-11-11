Global recognition: G20 meeting in Nagpur on March 21 and 22, 2023

Administration starts preparations for International branding of the Second Capital of Maharashtra

Nagpur: In recognition of Nagpur’s emergence as a city of importance, one of the group meetings of the highly prestigious G20, or Group of Twenty, will be held in the city on March 21 and March 22, 2023, according to a report in a local English daily.

As part of the preparations for the meeting of International significance, the administration has started gearing up and taking up beautification of various locations to ensure branding of the city. G20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies comprising 19 countries including India and the European Union. India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

During this period, India will be hosting over 200 G20 meetings across the country starting from December 2022.The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023 in New Delhi. Of the 200 meetings to be held across the country, three are to be held in Maharashtra — at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, the report said.

In Nagpur, the meeting will be held on March 21 and 22, 2023. For this meeting, representatives of various countries will be in Nagpur. Mainly, the delegates for the Research and Innovation Group will be visiting Nagpur. Seizing the opportunity of the G20 meeting, the administration is preparing to ensure branding of Nagpur at International level.

Accordingly, a meeting of various agencies was held in Divisional Commissionerate here on Thursday. Vijayalakshmi Bidari Prasanna, Divisional Commissioner, presided over the meeting. During the meeting, the officers shared the preparations respective agencies are making. Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Maha Metro, Nagpur Improvement Trust, Airport Authority of India, National Highway Authority of India and other agencies have prepared plans for various arrangements. The agencies are also focussing on beautification of prominent locations in the city.

Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner; Manojkumar Suryawanshi, Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust; Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner; Sandeep Bapat, General Manager, Maha Metro; Asha Pathan, Deputy Commissioner; Hemraj Bagul, Director, Information and Public Relations; Dr Kamalkishor Futane, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad; Deepak Khirwadkar, Director, South Central Zone Cultural Centre, were among the prominent officers who attended the meeting.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’. The theme spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently unveiled the logo for the G20 Summit to be held in India.

