Dr Sanjay Bijwe becomes full-time Dean of Nagpur’s IGGMCH

Nagpur: The Department of Medical Education of Maharashtra State has appointed Dr Sanjay Bijwe as full-time Dean of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).

Originally hailing from Amravati, Dr Bijwe has done his MBBS and MD (Pathology) from Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Probably for the first time in the history of medical education of Maharashtra State, a doctor having long experience of administration also will take charge as Dean. The administrative experience will surely help him to take IGGMCH to a new height. It was Dr Bijwe who helped IGGMCH to get its 40 seats restored every time the Medical Council of India cancelled them due to loopholes.

Dr Bijwe had also worked as project director and officer on special duty on a project of Health Management and Information System (HMIS), which was a major step towards e-Governance policy and improved standards of healthcare delivery and medical education. His experience of working on this project would also be beneficial to the IGGMCH. He is expected to assume charge by next week.

After Post Graduation, Dr Bijwe did some work in Genetics and later joined Government medical institutes. His last stint was in J J Hospital, Mumbai. About six months ago, the Government had given the additional charge of Dean of IGGMCH to Dr Leela Gul Abhichandani who steered the institute in the right direction. The post was not regular and its recruitment was underway.

Accordingly Government filled posts of Deans in Latur (Dr Sameer Joshi), Osmanabad (Dr Shilpa Domkundwar), Alibag (Dr Purva Patil), Aurangabad (Dr Sanjay Rathod) along with Dr Bijwe. Dr Bijwe is likely to take charge next week.

