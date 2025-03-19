NMC’s Addl Commissioner Goyal transferred to Mumbai as Collector

Advertisement



Nagpur: Additional Municipal Commissioner Anchal Goyal has been transferred to Mumbai city as Collector. The order was issued by the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday.

She belongs to the 2014 batch of Indian Administrative Service and had joined NMC in July 2023. Prior to that, Goyal had served at Parbhani as Collector and before that worked as CEO at Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad. She was also handling additional charge as CEO of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited.

As Additional Commissioner of NMC, Goyal oversaw the department of Solid Waste Management, Health, Education, IT, Transport, Property Tax, Traffic and Garden. She oversaw the setting-up of Arogya Mandir in the city to provide affordable healthcare at the steps of citizens. Also, she was instrumental in affixing the monitoring system on garbage collection vehicles and also the setting-up of the garbage processing unit at Bhandewadi.

