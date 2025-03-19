‘My Love My Nagpur’ monument at Ambazari Lake in flames!!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Even as Nagpur grapples with the recent violent clashes, another act of recklessness has come to light. Irresponsible garbage burning near the Ambazari Lake overflow point on Tuesday led to a fire that quickly spread to nearby bushes, ultimately engulfing the iconic ‘My Love My Nagpur’ monument.

The monument, installed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as part of its beautification drive, had become a popular attraction for locals and visitors. However, due to the careless actions of some citizens, it was reduced to ashes in no time. The incident has sparked outrage among environmentalists and civic activists, who are now demanding stricter action against those responsible for illegal waste burning.

Gold Rate Wednesday 19 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,900 /- Gold 22 KT 82,700 /- Silver / Kg 101,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite repeated warnings against open burning due to its hazardous impact on air quality and public safety, such incidents continue to occur, highlighting the need for better enforcement of civic regulations. Authorities are now investigating the matter and are expected to take action against the offenders.

Advertisement