NMC’s 18-storey Sokhta Bhavan complex plan threatens Gandhibagh Garden

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) ambitious proposal to develop a massive G+18+Terrace commercial complex at Sokhta Bhavan has raised concerns over the future of Gandhibagh Garden, a rare green space in Nagpur’s bustling wholesale market area.

The proposed complex, spanning 35,785.47 square meters near Central Avenue, is projected to generate over Rs 224 crore in revenue under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. With clearance for an 80-meter height from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the construction cost is estimated at Rs 141.69 crore. The developer will design, build, sell, and maintain the complex, with a design life of 50 years and a defect liability period of 10 years.

Advertisement

Today’s Rate Sat 7 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite assurances from NMC that Gandhibagh Garden would remain untouched, locals allege the civic body’s proposed plans include parts of the garden to enhance the project’s appeal. This has sparked public outcry, as the garden is one of the few open spaces in an overdeveloped area. Critics argue that the Sokhta Bhavan land could be better utilized to address the area’s severe parking shortage.

Planned features of the complex

• Parking Facilities: Three basement floors for parking, accommodating 183 cars, 500 scooters, and 366 bicycles, with the option for mechanized or stacked parking.

• Amenities: A swimming pool, gymnasium, gaming zone, food court, clubhouse, and Citizen Facilitation Centre, all on the top two floors.

• FSI incentives: Developers will receive an FSI of 4, with half of it available on a premium basis.

Environmentalists and residents have criticized the NMC for prioritizing revenue generation over preserving the city’s green spaces. They warn that losing part of Gandhibagh Garden could have long-term repercussions for the area’s livability.

The project underscores the ongoing tension between urban development and environmental preservation in Nagpur, as citizens demand transparency and accountability in the civic body’s plans.