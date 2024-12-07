Emergency: Nagpur’s Fire Department crippled by severe staff crunch!

Out of 782 sanctioned posts, a staggering 60% -- amounting to 471 positions -- remain vacant. This comes against the backdrop of over 1,200 fire-related incidents being reported annually in the city

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Fire and Emergency Services Department is facing a critical manpower crisis, severely hampering its ability to respond effectively to emergencies. Out of 782 sanctioned posts, a staggering 60% — amounting to 471 positions — remain vacant. This comes against the backdrop of over 1,200 fire-related incidents being reported annually in the city, a report in a local daily said.

The crisis deepened on November 30 when the contracts of 77 temporary employees expired, leaving the department with just 132 permanent staff members. Despite the urgency, the NMC has not yet renewed these contracts, adding to the operational challenges.

Key positions within the department remain perilously understaffed. Of the sanctioned 346 firemen positions, only 37 are filled, leaving 309 vacancies. Similarly, there are just 18 leading firemen against the sanctioned 56 posts. Driver-cum-operators fare marginally better, but 53 of the 112 sanctioned positions remain unfilled. This acute shortfall has left the department struggling to meet its operational demands.

Impact on operations

The department has been forced to rely on stopgap measures, such as deploying 70 staff members from other NMC departments and contract workers. However, this arrangement has proven grossly inadequate, particularly with the recent inauguration of two new fire stations at Pardi and Wathoda. These stations are currently underutilized due to the staffing crisis, with personnel being reassigned from the already overstretched Kalamna and Sakkardara fire stations.

Nagpur, with its sprawling 127 square kilometres and over six lakh properties, depends heavily on its fire department to handle emergencies. The chronic understaffing has resulted in delayed response times and raised serious concerns about public safety. Experts warn that the situation could lead to catastrophic consequences in the event of major emergencies.

Civic activists raise alarm

Civic activists and concerned residents have criticized the NMC’s inaction, calling for immediate renewal of contracts and a robust recruitment drive to fill the vacancies. A source within the department revealed that many of the contract workers possess the necessary qualifications for the job but are left unemployed due to administrative delays. “The casual approach of the NMC’s General Administration Department is putting lives at risk,” the source lamented.

Call for reforms

The ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms in the department. Without adequate staffing and resources, Nagpur’s Fire Department is ill-equipped to manage the increasing number of emergencies. The lack of personnel at newly inaugurated fire stations only exacerbates the problem, leaving vast areas of the city underserved.

A senior official from NMC’s General Administration Department acknowledged the issue, stating that the renewal of contracts is under process. “Services of all contractual firemen will be renewed in the coming days,” the official assured.

As Nagpur continues to grow, the demands on its emergency services are set to increase. The current staffing crisis within the fire department is a wake-up call for the NMC to prioritize recruitment and resource allocation. Until these systemic issues are addressed, the safety and well-being of Nagpur’s residents remain at significant risk.