Fake cop nabbed for blackmailing, extorting money from sr. citizen in Nagpur

Nagpur: A man impersonating a police officer has been arrested by the Ganeshpeth police for blackmailing and extorting money from a senior citizen in Nagpur.

The victim, Uday Keshavrao Thakre (69), a resident of Manish Nagar and a retired employee of Koradi Power Station, was targeted on October 23, 2024. At around 11:30 a.m., Uday was returning home after buying vegetables from Cotton Market and taking the Metro. Near the escalator at the Metro station, he encountered the accused, Sudhir Babarrao Lokhande (53), a resident of Renuka Saraswati Apartment, Bajaj Nagar.

Sudhir approached Uday, claiming, “The police have surrounded you. I’m also a police officer, and your photo is on my phone.” When Uday asked why the police were after him and how his photo ended up on Sudhir’s phone, the accused gave no response.

Sudhir then began searching Uday’s pockets, which caused Uday’s blood pressure to spike. Taking advantage of Uday’s distress, Sudhir demanded money to “save him from arrest.” Since Uday didn’t have cash with him, Sudhir took him home on his bike, staying outside while Uday went inside.

At home, Uday gave Sudhir Rs 10,000 in cash and withdrew another Rs 40,000 from an ATM, handing over a total of Rs 50,000. However, Sudhir continued to threaten Uday, demanding an additional Rs 1 lakh. Terrified, Uday shared the ordeal with his wife and son.

On November 15, Uday went to his ancestral village in Deoli, Wardha district, to work on his farm. The next day, the accused Sudhir arrived at Uday’s house and introduced himself to Uday’s wife, claiming he knew Uday under the surname “Kanhere.” After obtaining Uday’s phone number from his wife, Sudhir began threatening him again.

Sudhir demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from Uday, citing Uday’s farmland and house as reasons he could afford to pay. He also pretended to speak to a senior officer and threatened to send a police vehicle to arrest Uday if the amount wasn’t paid.

Acting on Uday’s complaint, the police set a trap and apprehended Sudhir. He was presented before a court on Friday, where he was granted bail.

It has been revealed that Sudhir had detailed knowledge of police procedures and spoke in a manner similar to real police officers. This has led authorities to suspect that he may have previously been associated with the police, possibly as an informer. There are also concerns that he may have defrauded other victims in similar ways.