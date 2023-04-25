IPS Ashok Morale, Sanjay B Patil new Additional CPs of Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State got two Additional Commissioners of Police (CPs) after the Maharashtra Home Department announced several appointments and transfers of senior police officers to fill vacancies that had been vacant for several months, on Monday.

Thane City Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) (Crime) Ashok Morale has been appointed as the Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the State Reserve Police Force (Nagpur).

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner Sanjay B Patil has been transferred to Nagpur on promotion as an Addl CP Crime.

Former Nagpur DCP Sarang Awad, and incumbent Superintendent of Police (SP) in Buldhana, has also been transferred on promotion and will be the Deputy Inspector General of Police of CID in Pune.

Additionally, Executive Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company P P Shewale has been appointed as the Addl CP Nagpur (North Region).

The Nagpur police force has been struggling with a shortage of senior officers for several months.

