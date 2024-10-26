NMC holds cleanliness drive at crematoriums in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the first time, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) undertook thorough cleanliness of crematoriums in Nagpur as part of its ongoing drive to promote cleanliness in public spaces as part of Diwali festival.

Normally no one bothers to even think of ghats, and that from a cleanliness point of view. But civic body bosses were of the view that since a large number of citizens visit the crematoriums, a special drive is needed to enhance the looks and ensure that people do not view the place as shoddy.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari personally visited various ghats and oversaw the cleanliness drive. Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal visited Gangabai Ghat and personally joined the cleanliness drive. Additional Commissioner Ajay Charthankar visited Mokshadham and lent a helping hand to clean the ghat. Besides them Chief Engineer Leena Upadhaye and other senior officers were entrusted overseeing the cleanliness drive at one of the crematoriums.

As per the plan, the broken twigs and fallen leaves were collected and loaded in garbage pick-up vans. Similarly other unwanted material that was lying in various corners too w3as moved out and directives were issued to staff at ghats to ensure that there is no compromise with cleanliness. Various officers were deputed across the crematoriums to oversee the cleanliness process.