Inter Battalion Ops Weightlifting: 100 RAF are champions

Nagpur: The 100 RAF secured first position in the Inter Battalion Ops Weightlifting Competition held at Group Centre Nagpur. As many as ten teams from battalions and group Centres under Inspector General of Police Western Region CRPF Mumbai participated in the event.

100 RAF were followed by 102 RAF, who finished runners-up while the hosts Group Centre Nagpur secured third position. The individual winners and winning teams were awarded medals and trophies in the closing ceremony by Anil Kumar, Deputy Inspector General, Group Centre CRPF Nagpur.

Kumar, while congratulating all the players in his concluding address, said that all the teams performed well in the competition with team spirit and also appreciated their fitness which he felt was very important for every player.

On this occasion, Dr MK Sinha, Deputy Inspector General (Medical), GD Pandharinath, Commandant, Group Centre Nagpur; Pooja Pawar,Commandant 213 (W omen)Battalion Nagpur, BL Meena, Deputy Commandant, Group Centre Nagpur, other officers, subordinate officers and jawans witnessed the competition and encouraged the teams.

