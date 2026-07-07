NMC to turn scrap bus into food court, blending innovation with revenue generation

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Nagpur: In a novel attempt to breathe new life into a retired city bus while creating a fresh source of municipal revenue, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to transform a scrapped public transport bus into a fully functional food court canteen. The innovative project, believed to be the first of its kind for the civic body, will be launched as a pilot initiative at the NMC headquarters and, if successful, replicated across all 10 zonal offices.

The unique concept seeks to convert an obsolete public transport asset into a vibrant community space where citizens can enjoy refreshments in an unconventional setting while also supporting women entrepreneurs.

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The initiative has been conceived by Transport Committee Chairperson Mangala Kekhare and is being implemented under the guidance of NMC Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar as part of the civic body’s efforts to promote sustainable reuse of municipal assets and generate non-tax revenue.

Speaking about the project, Kekhare said an old diesel city bus lying unused in the transport department’s depot has been identified for conversion. The work of redesigning and refurbishing the vehicle is expected to be completed within the next few days.

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The 12-metre-long bus, originally designed to accommodate 42 passengers, will undergo a complete makeover. Its interiors will be remodelled into an attractive food court equipped with a serving counter, seating arrangements, lighting, air circulation and other amenities to provide visitors with a comfortable dining experience while retaining the distinctive appearance of a city bus.

Adding a social empowerment dimension to the initiative, the food court will be managed and operated by a women’s Self-Help Group (SHG), creating employment opportunities and encouraging women-led entrepreneurship. Civic officials believe the project will not only generate income for the Municipal Corporation but also provide a sustainable livelihood platform for members of the SHG.

The estimated cost of converting the discarded bus into a modern food court is around Rs 10 lakh. According to officials, the investment is expected to be offset over time through licence fees and increased public footfall at the civic headquarters.

If the pilot project receives an encouraging response from visitors, the NMC plans to introduce similar bus canteens at all 10 zonal offices, giving a fresh identity to decommissioned buses that would otherwise remain idle or be sold as scrap.

The initiative reflects a growing trend among urban local bodies to creatively recycle public infrastructure instead of discarding it. By combining sustainability, civic innovation, revenue generation and women empowerment, the NMC hopes the “food court on wheels” will become both a popular attraction and a model for the adaptive reuse of retired public transport vehicles.

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