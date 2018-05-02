Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Oct 2nd, 2019

NMC to run special buses to Deekshabhoomi during Dhamma celebration

Special buses also to be operated to Koradi Devi Mandir during Navratri

Nagpur: The Transport Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation will operate special buses to Deekshabhoomi during Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations to be held on October 8. The special buses will be run from October 7 to 10 from various localities of the city during the four-day period. As many as 112 special buses will be operated from different places to Deekshabhoomi and Dragon Palace in Kamptee. Total 1472 trips will be run from October 7 to 10.

Special Star buses to Koradi Mandir during Navratri:

In view of large number of devotees visiting Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir, Koradi during Navratri festivity, the NMC has decided to operate special buses from September 29 to October 8. The special buses will start running from different places including Sitabuldi Mor Bhavan Terminus daily. The special buses will depart from 6 am at every 10 minutes. On the days of heavy rush and on Panchami, Ashtami and Navami and Sundays, the special buses would ferry the devotees at every five minutes.

NMC’s Transport Department will operate as many as 162 special buses and run 2343 trips from different localities to Koradi Mandir during Navratri festival.

