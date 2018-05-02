Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Oct 2nd, 2019

Crime Branch nabs wanted goon absconding since 14 years

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 3, after a painstaking investigation, succeeded in nabbing a hardcore criminal absconding since past 14 years. The accused Nafeez Khan Idris Khan (36) was involved in assaulting a man and kidnapping him with the motive of eliminating him.

On December 23, 2006, a brawl had erupted between the complainant Nitin Krushnarao Gumgaonkar (22), resident of Deshmukh Apartment, Plot No. 40, Dattatray Nagar, Sakkardara, and accused Nafeez Khan over some money dispute. The accused had attacked Nitin and kidnapped him in a car (MH-31/Z 393) with the motive of killing him. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Nitin and the accused Nafeez Khan and his accomplices were booked by Ajni police under various sections. Some of the accused were arrested but Nafeez Khan went absconding and since then was dodging police net.

On Wednesday, October 2, Crime Branch Unit 3 received information that the absconding accused was spotted at Urs of Tajuddin Baba at Tajbagh. Acting on the inputs, a team of cops rushed to the spot and trapped Nafeez Khan.

Happening Nagpur
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019
First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch nabs wanted goon absconding since 14 years
Crime Branch nabs wanted goon absconding since 14 years
4 members of family dupe man of Rs 50 lakh in land deal in Jaripatka
4 members of family dupe man of Rs 50 lakh in land deal in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
बेसा-बेलतरोडीचा 40 वर्षाचा विकास आराखडा तयार करणार : बावनकुळे
बेसा-बेलतरोडीचा 40 वर्षाचा विकास आराखडा तयार करणार : बावनकुळे
विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात ” मी अधिकारी होणारच'” या विषयावर एक दिवसीय कार्यशाळा संपन्न
विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात ” मी अधिकारी होणारच'” या विषयावर एक दिवसीय कार्यशाळा संपन्न
Hindi News
मद्य सेवन कर रहा मौल्यवान सुखी जीवन परीवार को बर्बाद- डॉ.प्रितम गेडाम
मद्य सेवन कर रहा मौल्यवान सुखी जीवन परीवार को बर्बाद- डॉ.प्रितम गेडाम
पत्रकारिता ईमानदारी से करने के लिए आपको निडर बनने की जरुरत- वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और विचारक एस.एन.विनोद
पत्रकारिता ईमानदारी से करने के लिए आपको निडर बनने की जरुरत- वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और विचारक एस.एन.विनोद
Trending News
Maha Assemly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis
Maha Assemly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis
Prolonged rain: Nagpur’s paint industry may lose its sheen this festive season
Prolonged rain: Nagpur’s paint industry may lose its sheen this festive season
Featured News
Bunty Shelke from Nagpur Central and Hazare from East in Congress 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
Bunty Shelke from Nagpur Central and Hazare from East in Congress 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
नागपुर टुडे : रंग लाया 7 साल का हमारा संघर्ष, जता रहे हैं आपका आभार एवं हर्ष
नागपुर टुडे : रंग लाया 7 साल का हमारा संघर्ष, जता रहे हैं आपका आभार एवं हर्ष
Trending In Nagpur
Bunty Shelke from Nagpur Central and Hazare from East in Congress 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
Bunty Shelke from Nagpur Central and Hazare from East in Congress 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
Maha Assemly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis
Maha Assemly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 14 Candidates, Fields Gopal Agarwal From Gondiya
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 14 Candidates, Fields Gopal Agarwal From Gondiya
बेसा-बेलतरोडीचा 40 वर्षाचा विकास आराखडा तयार करणार : बावनकुळे
बेसा-बेलतरोडीचा 40 वर्षाचा विकास आराखडा तयार करणार : बावनकुळे
Prolonged rain: Nagpur’s paint industry may lose its sheen this festive season
Prolonged rain: Nagpur’s paint industry may lose its sheen this festive season
Crime Branch nabs wanted goon absconding since 14 years
Crime Branch nabs wanted goon absconding since 14 years
NMC to run special buses to Deekshabhoomi during Dhamma celebration
NMC to run special buses to Deekshabhoomi during Dhamma celebration
‘India Plog Run’: Top NMC boss, other officials hit streets to make Nagpur ‘plastic free city’
‘India Plog Run’: Top NMC boss, other officials hit streets to make Nagpur ‘plastic free city’
VTA meet Metro Chief for road condition & parking on Central Avenue
VTA meet Metro Chief for road condition & parking on Central Avenue
150 girl students dress in Bapu’s attire to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
150 girl students dress in Bapu’s attire to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145