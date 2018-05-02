Crime Branch nabs wanted goon absconding since 14 years

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 3, after a painstaking investigation, succeeded in nabbing a hardcore criminal absconding since past 14 years. The accused Nafeez Khan Idris Khan (36) was involved in assaulting a man and kidnapping him with the motive of eliminating him.

On December 23, 2006, a brawl had erupted between the complainant Nitin Krushnarao Gumgaonkar (22), resident of Deshmukh Apartment, Plot No. 40, Dattatray Nagar, Sakkardara, and accused Nafeez Khan over some money dispute. The accused had attacked Nitin and kidnapped him in a car (MH-31/Z 393) with the motive of killing him. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Nitin and the accused Nafeez Khan and his accomplices were booked by Ajni police under various sections. Some of the accused were arrested but Nafeez Khan went absconding and since then was dodging police net.

On Wednesday, October 2, Crime Branch Unit 3 received information that the absconding accused was spotted at Urs of Tajuddin Baba at Tajbagh. Acting on the inputs, a team of cops rushed to the spot and trapped Nafeez Khan.