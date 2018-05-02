NMC to run more Aapli Buses after unlock in Nagpur

Nagpur: Good news for Nagpurians. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) would be deploying more Aapli Buses on different routes in the city after initially running 50 percent of the fleet from Monday, June 7, following unlocking and easing restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19 spread.

The civic body, till June 6, plied 120 red and six electric buses on 25 routes. On the first day of unlocking, June 7, the NMC collected Rs 3.32 lakh revenue by running city buses. As the commuters prefered to travel in Aapli Buses in increased numbers after easing of Covid curbs, the local body increased the number of Aapli Buses. In the coming days, NMC plans to operate more buses on different routes for the convenience of the commuters.

NMC has a fleet of over 400 Aapli Buses including 150 midi, 45 mini, and six electric buses. After remaining grounded for almost seven months in 2020, NMC partially resumed Aapli Bus service in October last. However, as the second wave of Covid-19 gripped the city, NMC curtailed the operations by running only 56 buses instead of 250 buses in April this year.

NMC is now planning to increase the bus services if corona cases continue to decline.