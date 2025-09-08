BJP MLA Sameer Meghe opposes proposed underground coal mining project in Dahegaon Gowari

Nagpur: BJP MLA from Hingna, Sameer Meghe, has raised strong objections to the proposed underground coal mining project at Dahegaon Gowari, to be undertaken by Ambuja Cement Limited, citing serious threats to the environment, agriculture, and the livelihood of local residents.

In a letter addressed to the Sub-Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Nagpur, Meghe expressed his protest against the project and urged authorities to explore alternative solutions. He also referred to a public notice published by MPCB regarding a hearing on the project scheduled for September 10 at Walni.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Meghe warned that if the coal mining project is allowed to proceed, it would severely impact 10 nearby villages, affecting citizens, farmers, and livestock alike. “This project will bring health hazards, fear of displacement, threats to life, and loss of livelihood. Please do not allow a post-mortem of our Mother Earth and of us while we are still alive,” he wrote in his letter.

The MLA underlined the following potential risks arising from the proposed mining operations:

• Environmental pollution, including dust and noise hazards

• Adverse impact on agricultural land and water resources

• Negative effects on public health

• Overall deterioration in the quality of life of local residents

Calling the project a grave threat to both people and nature, Meghe requested immediate intervention from the Pollution Control Board to prevent the clearance of the coal mining proposal.