NMC to deploy hi-tech robots for cleaning gutters in Nagpur

Nagpur: Now, for cleaning of gutters and manholes in the Second Capital of Maharashtra, three hi-tech Robots are being deployed for the job. Since the past one week, demonstrations of the three Robots are being carried out. After October 15, the Robots will be formally deployed in NMC’s 10 Zones for regular cleaning of gutters, according to a report in a local media.

According to the report, the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation (NSSCDCL) has decided to purchase the robots. The Board of Directors also approved the proposal. This will be a great relief to the city’s sanitation workers. The NSSCDCL has signed a 5-year agreement with a private agency of Kerala. With these Robots, a target of cleaning 250 gutters having depth up to 10-meter has been fixed.

The deployment of Robots will incur Rs 7.45 lakh expense for the NMC.

Earlier, sanitation workers had to enter the manholes for cleaning and maintenance. Now Smart City has taken steps to bring more safety in the maintenance of manholes in the city using advanced technology.

Manual scavenging is banned under the prohibition of employment as manual scavengers and their rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR). Deployment of any individual for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of or otherwise handling in any manner any human excreta for disposal is prohibited, sources said.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has 10 jetting machines and 4 suction machines to clean sewage chambers on wider roads. But on narrow roads, it can be difficult to do. The robotic cleaning system is going to help to solve this problem. The IoT-based scavenging robot will help clean sewage chambers, even on small streets or alleys.

