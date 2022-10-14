Indian Navy, IIM-Nagpur sign MoU to train personnel in management skills

Nagpur: Indian Navy and Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur ((IIM-N) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)on Thursday to explore opportunities to train, up-skill and re-skill armed forces personnel, Indian Navy personnel in particular, in emerging areas of Business Management, Financial Management, Block Chain, Project Management, Strategic Management, Digital Marketing, Supply chain, Logistic management and research.

The MoU was signed in presence of Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy and Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur. This will facilitate career enhancement of serving personnel and up-skill retiring officers to meet industry requirements.

Advertisement

A team from Naval Headquarters will shortly visit llM Nagpur to custom design executive education programmes to meet specific requirements of the Navy. This MoU will also facilitate reciprocal visits by Indian Navy and IIM Nagpur personnel to respective organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Metri said that, IlM Nagpur would jointly collaborate with the Indian Navy to design a bouquet of on-campus and off-campus programmes and workshops in areas of mutual interest involving the faculty and participants of full-time IIM programme and research scholars to find innovative solutions to assist Indian Navy in realising its dream of being Atma Nirbhar.

Vice Admiral Tripathi while speaking on the occasion said, “The Indian Navy and armed forces are looking forward to seeing the end results that the joint collaborative efforts will bring out in the near future and vistas of opportunities.”

This MoU will open opportunities for armed forces personnel in general and Indian Navy personnel in particular. He added that with conclusion of this MoU, the personnel of the Indian Navy will maintain their connect with the zenith end of Academia to keep the Indian Navy well aware of the latest happenings in the civil world.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement