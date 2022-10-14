Woman drowns 11-month-old son in Takalghat after quarrel with husband

Nagpur: After a quarrel with husband over the expenses towards procuring milk, a woman in her 20s on Wednesday allegedly killed her 11-month-old son by drowning him in a water tank of her rented apartment at Takalghat in Hingna Taluka.

The accused woman, identified as Ekta Panjab Pathekar (26) was arrested by MIDC Butibori police station of Nagpur rural on Wednesday. She was produced before court which sent her in one-day police custody.

According to police, Ekta’s husband Panjab Hemraj Pathekar (28), who works in a private company at Butibori, returned home after a night shift around 11.30 am. After having his meals, Panjab went to bed as he was exhausted. After some time, Ekta came shouting and told Panjab that their son Saransh was missing from the cradle. The couple then started searching for their son. Panjab found his son in the water tank on the terrace of the house. He rushed him to Primary Health Centre at Takalghat where the medical officer declared the infant ‘brought dead.’

During questioning by MIDC Bori Police, Ekta spilled the beans. She told the investigators that she threw Saransh in the tank and shut the lid in a fit of anger after an argument with her husband over the expenses towards procurement of milk. Ekta also confessed to concocting the story of her son missing from the cradle. Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Ekta and started further investigation.

Police said Ekta was miffed with her husband who wanted her to breastfeed their son. Ekta wanted their son to consume milk from other sources too and used to ask Panjab to bring milk from outside, they said.

Police said Ekta and Panjab had a love marriage and Saransh was their first baby. The couple had been at loggerheads over various other domestic issues, said police.

Police said Ekta’s husband filed a complaint against her. After around four hours of sustained interrogation, she confessed to killing the baby and also showed the place where the baby was drowned, said police.

