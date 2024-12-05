NMC to auction properties of 648 defaulters to recover Rs 2.72 crore dues

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Lakadganj Zone of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued notices to 678 property owners for recovery of over Rs 2.72 crore collective outstanding dues as to property tax.

The tax officials have issued notices to the owners and asked them to clear the dues by December 31, 2024. In case the property owners fail to abide and clear the dues, NMC will proceed with conducting an auction to recover the property tax, said Vijay Thool, Assistant Commissioner, Lakadganj Zone.

NMC attaches 17 open plots to recover property tax

As citizens continue to play truant, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has intensified the drive to mop-up property tax dues. Under its drive to recover the dues, NMC seized 17 open plots in Lakadganj Zone. The plot nos. 7 to 10, 13 to 17, 19 and 20, 23, 24, 26 to 28 and 35 that were attached are located in Mouza Bhandewadi in Nagpur Chikhli Gruhanirman Sahakari Sanstha.

The owners together owe Rs 8.47 lakh to NMC by way of property tax. As property tax is now the only source of revenue for NMC through internal generation, the civic body is keen to ensure maximum collection. To ensure that citizens pay their dues in time, NMC is providing rebates to citizens making prompt payment. NMC is providing 15 percent rebate in case the property tax is paid in the first quarter by June 30 of the fiscal.

In case the property tax is paid by December 31, then the rebate is lowered. Still, citizens can benefit from the same. However, despite the facility of making the payments through on-line or off-line modes, property owners still default. The dip in tax collection leads to NMC depending more on the State Government share to carry out its obligations.

During the financial year 2023-24, NMC generated Rs 300 crore plus, the highest ever property tax collection in its history. So naturally this year in 2024-25 the tax target is on the higher side. In case property tax is not paid by December 31, then NMC will attach the said properties to recover the dues.

The action was initiated by Tax Inspectors Bhushan Motghare, Manish Taywade, Santosh Samundre, Ashish Hingnekar and Chetan Behunia under supervision of Superintendent Roshan Ahire.