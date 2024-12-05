Cleanliness quest: NMC ropes in KPMG to boost Swachh Sarvekshan ranking

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has roped in a well known consultancy firm KPMG to help improve its score in the forthcoming Swachh Sarvekshan under Swachh Bharat Mission. The city is aiming to make it to the top of the survey that rates cities as per cleanliness standards.

As there are many technical things involved in the survey, civic body bosses decided to take help from the globally rated advisory agency and brief their officers about the strategy to be adopted. A review meeting was chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner Anchal Goyal wherein she took stock of the ongoing situation of cleanliness on the ground. At the said meeting, officials from KPMG gave a power point presentation on aspects of what ground work should be done to improve the score during the survey by the Central Government team.

The consultancy firm provided the details of norms on which the surveyor provides scores and the areas where NMC can focus its energies to improve its ranking among the cities in the country. At the meeting, officials of Solid Waste Management Department shared details about the ongoing awareness programme undertaken by NMC in all the ten zones for sensitising citizens about avoiding dumping of household waste in the open.

The civic body has tied up with the Human Matrix agency that urges people to hand over the household waste to the agency engaged in door to door garbage collection. Besides, the other measures undertaken by the Department were also shared at the meeting. Meanwhile, ahead of the survey, NMC has prepared a check list of things to do on the ground and the same was discussed at the meeting.

Goyal directed officials of the civic body to select any employee on ground and entrust the task of surveying things that should be in place or needed to be done; and ensure that they are completed in time. She also instructed the officials to rope in IEC Teams for taking out awareness rallies and campaigns. Further the ground cleanliness workers should also identify red and black spots and ensure they are rectified at the earliest.

The Zonal Assistant Commissioners were directed to complete the tasks allotted to them as Swachh Sarvekshan survey provides points on various aspects. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Vijay Deshmukh, Milind Meshram, Prakash Varade and Dr Ranjana Lade, Superintending Engineer Shweta Banerjee, Chief Cleanliness Officer Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Assistant Commissioners Ganesh Rathod, Ashok Garate, Narendra Bawankar, Pramod Wankhede and Vijay Thool, Medical Health Officer Dr Dipak Selokar, Education Officer Sadhna Sayam, Garden Superintendent Amol Chourpagar, Deputy Engineer Rajesh Dufare, Executive Engineers Ravindra Bundhade, Sunil Uikey, Rajendra Rathod, Shrikant Waikar, Ajay Pazare, Kamlesh Chavan, Ajay Gedam, Manoj Singh, NDS Chief Veersen Tambe, all Zonal Officers, and representatives of other agencies.