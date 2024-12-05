Chhattisgarh wins VCA’s Bapuna Cup One-Day Tournament

Advertisement





Nagpur: Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh’s U-23 men’s team clinched the 28th edition of Bapuna Cup One-Day Tournament, organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at its Civil Lines ground.

In the final, played under the newly-installed floodlights, Chhattisgarh prevailed over their neighbours Madhya Pradesh by 41 runs. In a keenly contested final, Chhattisgarh won the toss and paced their innings well to post 298-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Shobhit Sharma was the star performer with a fine 102 off 111 balls. He hit one six and six boundaries. A late charge was provided by Vijay Yadav, who remained unbeaten on 79 off just 55 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and two sixes.

Today’s Rate Thus 5 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,800 /- Gold 22 KT 71,400 /- Silver / Kg 91,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For MP, Ramveer Gurjar (3- 47) and Adheer Pratap Singh (3-45) were the standout performers with the ball.

In reply, MP got off to a disastrous start, losing both their openers inside the first two overs of their innings. However, they recovered well through a 130-run partnership between Chanchal Rathore (59, 78 balls, 4×7) and Shubham Kushwah (80, 109 balls, 4×6) for the third wicket. Dev Aditya Singh struck thrice for CSCS to bring them back on course. A 62-run stand between Prarabdha Mishra (64) and Saumy Pandey (18) boosted MP’s hopes again but a brilliant catch by Varun Singh ended the former’s promising knock and spelled doom for MP.

VCA Secretary Sanjay Badkas welcomed the chief guest Parheez Gimi, President of Bapuna Group of companies, with a bouquet of flowers at the prize distribution function. Gimi gave away the trophies and individual awards.