NMC to Add Adventure Play Zones in Nagpur Gardens for Kids

Nagpur: In a bid to reconnect children with outdoor activities and reduce screen dependency, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated a plan to install adventure play zones in six public gardens across the city. Through recently floated e-tenders, the civic body aims to infuse new life into decades-old parks by introducing engaging and modern climbing equipment. The move is part of NMC’s broader effort to make public spaces more attractive and interactive, especially for younger residents.

The move is part of a broader strategy initiated by Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari to promote outdoor physical activity and meaningful recreation in Nagpur’s public parks. A senior official from the NMC’s Garden Department said that the outdoor adventure climbing setups will be developed at Mahatma Phule Garden, Suyog Nagar Garden, Nakshatra Van Garden, KT Nagar Garden and Dhantoli Garden at an estimated cost of Rs 88.10 lakh.

“These gardens created at least 20 to 30 years ago lack appeal for today’s generation. New adventure climbing structures will be developed alongside the existing basic play equipment like slides and swings to offer more physically engaging and fun activities,” the official said. Elaborating on the Commissioner’s vision, the official said that he has envisioned a transformation of parks into active zones where kids can explore, climb and play in a safe, stimulating environment.

In parallel, NMC has plans to develop Nagpur’s first full-fledged adventure park at Lata Mangeshkar Garden in Surya Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 8.79 crore. Of this, Rs 4.16 crore was earmarked for civil and beautification works including the development of walkways, lawns, fencing, decorative plantation, utility rooms, smart toilets, and ticket counters while Rs 4.20 crore is set aside for installing high-end adventure equipment.

According to the official, four firms participated in the bidding process for the project. “Out of these, two bidders were found technically eligible. The financial bids of these qualified firms will be opened in the coming days,” he said. The garden, which earlier housed an auditorium, has been cleared and about two acres are reserved for dedicated children’s adventure activities. It will feature a wide array of installations such as zip lines, climbing and rappelling walls, rope courses, sky cycling, big swings, trampoline parks, and canopy walkways.