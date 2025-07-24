IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Nagpur on July 25, 26

Advertisement



Nagpur: The intensity of rain is going to increase in Nagpur district as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Orange Alert’ for July 25 and 26 here on Wednesday. Earlier, the Weather Department issued ‘Orange Alert’ only for July 25, but now, the alert is for two days.

Rain bearing clouds covered not only Nagpur district but all over Vidarbha. Along with Nagpur, other districts like Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur,and Gadchiroli have also been issued ‘Orange Alert’ for July 25 and 26. The monsoon activity has already started shifting its gear as Nagpur witnessed 20.2 mm rainfall in the last 36 hours. With 92.6 mm rainfall, Brahmapuri received the highest rainfall in the last 36 hours. Wardha also witnessed heavy rainfall in last 36 hours with 85mm rains whereas Chandrapur received 72mm.

Akola (11.8mm), Amravati (12mm), Gadchiroli (16mm), and Yavatmal (30.4 mm) received double digits in the last 36 hours. Bhandara (2.7 mm), Buldana (7.1 mm), and Gondia (2.6 mm) also got rains. Despite rains, the relative humidity in all over Vidarbha remained above 71%. The Weather Department also predicted widespread rains all over Vidarbha till July 27.